Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Increases By 14.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 594.0 days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

KGHPF stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGHPF shares. Erste Group Bank cut KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

