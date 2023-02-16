Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Expands By 14.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 616,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Mercury General Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 634,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Mercury General has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21.
Mercury General Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -13.71%.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.
