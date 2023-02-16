Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Expands By 14.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 616,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Mercury General Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 634,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Mercury General has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $56.21.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

