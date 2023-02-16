Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 19.1%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 1,020,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Pipestone Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,339. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

