Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Grows By 12.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 2.8 %

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 9,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

