Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 36,129 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 860.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 224,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $513,025 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.