Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,295,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $611,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,531,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,358,250. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.