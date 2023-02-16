Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 737 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,456. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.