Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 276,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,371. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.