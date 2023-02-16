Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

TMO stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $561.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

