Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

