Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,509 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 5,357,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,766,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.