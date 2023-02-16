Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 695 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $50,620,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Netflix by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.25. 1,786,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

