Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,591 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NFLX opened at $361.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $402.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

