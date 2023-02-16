Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,409 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Adobe by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Shares of ADBE opened at $375.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $480.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

