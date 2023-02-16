SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.08. 241,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
