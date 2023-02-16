SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.08. 241,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 459,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

