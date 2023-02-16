Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

