Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $342.26 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $342,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.05. 329,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $456.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

