Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $39.25 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.50% of Williams-Sonoma worth $39,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 88.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $323,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,826. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

