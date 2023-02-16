Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 23,248 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of 3M worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 652,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,420. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

