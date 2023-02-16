Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 24,994 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.51. 310,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,688. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.20. The company has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

