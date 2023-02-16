SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.93. 210,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 292,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The stock has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 118,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,100,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,722,692 shares in the company, valued at $202,021,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 118,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,100,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,021,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,567 shares of company stock worth $2,722,146 over the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

