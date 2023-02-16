Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.00) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,845 ($22.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.56).

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,793 ($21.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 59,766.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,589.02. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.32) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,131.59).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

