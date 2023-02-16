SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.16.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded up $28.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,202. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.73.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.