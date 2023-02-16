Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.18

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and traded as low as $25.03. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 17,376 shares trading hands.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

