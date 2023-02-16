Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $108.87. 1,330,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

