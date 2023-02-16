Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.55 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $114.16 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00219202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02994353 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,338,012.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.