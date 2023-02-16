STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 5.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.56. 133,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 190,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on STEP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The firm has a market cap of C$325.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.58.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

