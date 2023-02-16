Stephen Furlong Sells 12,403 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 12,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $69,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,584 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $33,448.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 183,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,840. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 776.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.