Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.