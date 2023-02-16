Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February 16th (AAU, ADXS, ASO, AXR, BRN, BROS, BSQR, CFRX, CLPT, CPSH)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 16th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO). They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.53) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cowen Inc. issued a market perform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). They issued an underweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.