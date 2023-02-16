Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Gold Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 134,668 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 106,757 call options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 19,129,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,889,535. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

