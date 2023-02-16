StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

