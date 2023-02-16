StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE NBY opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

