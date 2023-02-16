StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

