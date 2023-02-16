StockNews.com Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

