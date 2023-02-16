StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,161 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.86% of StoneX Group worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,176. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,298 shares of company stock worth $2,734,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

