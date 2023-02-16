Stratis Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $88.62 million and $16.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.42 or 0.06896561 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00080152 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00027650 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00057177 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010114 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024183 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,177,721 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
