Stratis Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $88.62 million and $16.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.42 or 0.06896561 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00080152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,177,721 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

