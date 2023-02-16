Stratis Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $88.68 million and $40.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.30 or 0.06876815 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00081276 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028030 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058065 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010206 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00024445 BTC.
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,160,837 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
