Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 20%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 124,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 74,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$7.09 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

