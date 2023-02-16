Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 577,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 133.3% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 40.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 142,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

