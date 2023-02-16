Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $49.36 million and $6.36 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.11 or 0.27999004 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,224,024,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,917,633,833 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.