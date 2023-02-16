Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.02 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,224,451,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,918,545,940 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

