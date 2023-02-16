T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $87,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $147.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

