Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 2.1%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 451.78 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.58). 60,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 49,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.71).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £276.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 460.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

