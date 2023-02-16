TD Securities Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.
SSR Mining Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
