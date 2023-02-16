TD Securities Cuts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$33.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,904,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.