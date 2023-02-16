TD Securities Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.43.

RUS stock opened at C$36.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

