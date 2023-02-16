TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.30. 387,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,997. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,192,794 shares of company stock worth $503,825,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

