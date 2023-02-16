Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance
HQL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 66,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,505. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.