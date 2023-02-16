Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 66,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,505. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

