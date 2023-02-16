Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Holdings Raised by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,732 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 341,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 473.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 378,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 312,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 553,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

