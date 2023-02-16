Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.43) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -167.4%.

TDS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

